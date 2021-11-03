Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. Under Armour has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

