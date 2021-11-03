Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULVR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,959 ($51.72) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,952.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,127.07. The company has a market cap of £102.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

