Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.10. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

