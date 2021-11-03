USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

NYSE USAC opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -954.55%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USA Compression Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of USA Compression Partners worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.