Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.060-$2.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,450. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

