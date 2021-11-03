Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.24

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.06, with a volume of 9433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

