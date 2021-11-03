Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $234,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.63.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

