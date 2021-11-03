Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Meridian Management Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.40. 29,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.85 and its 200-day moving average is $239.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.15 and a fifty-two week high of $254.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

