Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $258.23

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $258.23 and last traded at $258.23, with a volume of 540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,113,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

