Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $258.23

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $258.23 and last traded at $258.23, with a volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

