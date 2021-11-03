Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Earnings Results

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Veeco Instruments updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.450 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.27-$0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

A number of research firms have commented on VECO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veeco Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

