Vera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 10th (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 10th. Vera Therapeutics had issued 4,350,000 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $47,850,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VERA opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $15,008,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

