VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.09. 527,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,577. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.