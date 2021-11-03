Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

VRSK traded up $4.98 on Wednesday, reaching $214.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,482. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.67 and its 200 day moving average is $189.58.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,084 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

