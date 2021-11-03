Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,762 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.6% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.32% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $169,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.63.

VRTX traded up $8.63 on Wednesday, hitting $190.03. The company had a trading volume of 110,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

