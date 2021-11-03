Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,572. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

