Viacoin Price Up 11.5% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $57,181.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.92 or 0.00327617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 120% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

