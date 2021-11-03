ViacomCBS (VIACA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

