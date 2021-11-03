Vid (VI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,452.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 412.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Vid has a total market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $4,452.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 727.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00050391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00220472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00097937 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

