Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $750.00

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 748 ($9.77), with a volume of 30177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.67).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 706.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 681.71. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 254.51, a current ratio of 254.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

