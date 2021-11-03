Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,991 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,140,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

VINP opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.