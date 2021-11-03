Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $18.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

