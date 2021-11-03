Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $50,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $53,446.25.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00.
Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. 1,092,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,193. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
