Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $50,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $53,446.25.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. 1,092,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,193. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

