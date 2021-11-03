Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. 5,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $102,553.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

