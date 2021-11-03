Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the period. Vista Outdoor accounts for about 5.7% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Vista Outdoor worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,393 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 18,418.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTO stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

