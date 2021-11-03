Warburg Research Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €87.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €82.50 ($97.06).

Shares of COP stock opened at €74.65 ($87.82) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

