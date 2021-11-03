Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Financial Comparison

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weber and iRobot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weber $1.53 billion 3.07 $88.41 million N/A N/A iRobot $1.43 billion 1.74 $147.07 million $3.10 28.56

iRobot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weber.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Weber and iRobot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43 iRobot 0 4 0 0 2.00

Weber currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. iRobot has a consensus price target of $124.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.43%. Given iRobot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iRobot is more favorable than Weber.

Profitability

This table compares Weber and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weber N/A N/A N/A iRobot 4.55% 8.84% 5.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of iRobot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iRobot beats Weber on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

