Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/1/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $378.00 to $391.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $492.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.05. 3,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.71 and its 200-day moving average is $438.91.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
