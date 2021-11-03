Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $378.00 to $391.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $492.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – W.W. Grainger had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.05. 3,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.71 and its 200-day moving average is $438.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

