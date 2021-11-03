Wells Fargo & Company Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $173.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

NYSE ETN opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02. Eaton has a 1 year low of $104.34 and a 1 year high of $172.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

