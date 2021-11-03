West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $49,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after buying an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,386,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

WST stock opened at $438.03 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

