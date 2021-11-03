William Blair Weighs in on MSA Safety Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for MSA Safety in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA stock opened at $151.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $134.51 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 258.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

