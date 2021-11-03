Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.71 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $237.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.87 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.34 and its 200 day moving average is $236.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after acquiring an additional 95,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after acquiring an additional 142,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

