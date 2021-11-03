Wing (WING) Hits One Day Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00082372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00075867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00102255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,437.83 or 1.00366224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.63 or 0.07229698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

