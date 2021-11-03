Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.95

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.95 and traded as high as $19.39. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 49,024 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRWSY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.7612 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.