Woodcoin Price Tops $0.0817 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $656,159.52 and $63,943.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,547.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,557.80 or 0.07286992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.00322265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.33 or 0.00969397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00086912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.73 or 0.00429644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00267179 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

