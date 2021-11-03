World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 677,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. 38,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.13. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

