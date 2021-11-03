Worldline’s (WRDLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRDLY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

WRDLY traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 67,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,952. Worldline has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

