Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Worley has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

