Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Cap Reaches $91.81 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $91.81 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $54.75 or 0.00087702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00236828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00099071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

