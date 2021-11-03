WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 80.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 98,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

