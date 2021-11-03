Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Up 38.3% in October

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 44.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

