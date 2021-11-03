Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,728. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.19.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

