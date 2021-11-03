Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Director Hernandez Margarita Palau Purchases 5,500 Shares

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE XRX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. 2,482,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,067. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,807,000 after buying an additional 830,989 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,528,000 after buying an additional 106,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after buying an additional 196,652 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,811,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

