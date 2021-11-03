XMON (XMON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50,343.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. XMON has a market cap of $12.34 million and $50,343.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $8,251.76 or 0.13295576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00081410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00073647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00100794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,926.71 or 0.99741184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.97 or 0.07236524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022299 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars.

