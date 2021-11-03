Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.00

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.94, with a volume of 85086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Get Yandex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.