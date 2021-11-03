Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading 28.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.62 million and $112,471.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00050739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00236265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00099109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

