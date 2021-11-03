Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce sales of $7.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $8.05 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $6.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $32.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.22 billion to $33.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $35.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

