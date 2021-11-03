Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter worth $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

CFRX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 232,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,659. The stock has a market cap of $159.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.63.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

