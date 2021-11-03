Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

