Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogen will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Histogen in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock.

HSTO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.89. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Histogen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Histogen during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Histogen during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Histogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

